Deep Dive Into Molson Coors Beverage Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $61.33, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.49% from the previous average price target of $53.57.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Molson Coors Beverage among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Neutral $57.00 $47.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $58.00 $59.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $48.00 $51.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $58.00 $60.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $57.00 Gerald Pascarelli Needham Announces Buy $72.00 - Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $64.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $51.00 $49.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $74.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Molson Coors Beverage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Molson Coors Beverage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Molson Coors Beverage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Molson Coors Beverage's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Molson Coors Beverage analyst ratings.

Discovering Molson Coors Beverage: A Closer Look

Molson Coors owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling and ranks as the second-largest beer maker in both value and volume terms in the us, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through licensing agreements, the firm also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. The brewer uses independent distributors in the us, given the three-tier distribution requirements, while using a combination of distributors and an in-house sales team in Canada and Europe. North America remains its largest market, contributing over 80% of total revenue.

Breaking Down Molson Coors Beverage's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Molson Coors Beverage's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Molson Coors Beverage's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.57%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molson Coors Beverage's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molson Coors Beverage's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, Molson Coors Beverage faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TAP

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TAP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.