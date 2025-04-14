Deep Dive Into Minerals Technologies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Minerals Technologies, revealing an average target of $97.0, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Highlighting a 3.32% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $100.33.

A clear picture of Minerals Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Peter Osterland |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $92.00|$101.00 | |Michael Harrison |Seaport Global |Lowers |Buy | $92.00|$97.00 | |Peter Osterland |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $101.00|$103.00 | |Peter Osterland |Truist Securities |Announces |Buy | $103.00|- |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Minerals Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Minerals Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Minerals Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Minerals Technologies Inc mines, produces, and sells mineral-based products. The firm organizes itself into two segments: The Consumer & Specialties segment that derives maximum revenue, serves consumer end markets directly with mineral-to-market finished products and also provides specialty mineral-based solutions and technologies that are an essential component of our customers' finished products. The Engineered Solutions segment serves industrial end markets with engineered systems, mineral blends, and technologies that are designed to improve our customers' manufacturing processes and projects. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Minerals Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.22% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Minerals Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Minerals Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Minerals Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Minerals Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

