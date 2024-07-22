Deep Dive Into MasTec Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $119.43, a high estimate of $132.00, and a low estimate of $109.00. Marking an increase of 13.67%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $105.07.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of MasTec among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $122.00 $118.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $132.00 $132.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $132.00 $120.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $109.00 $88.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $120.00 $113.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $104.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $125.00 $96.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $130.00 $106.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $113.00 $104.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $109.00 $96.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $110.00 $89.00

Unveiling the Story Behind MasTec

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five reportable segments: 1) communications; 2) clean energy and infrastructure; 3) oil and gas; 4) power delivery, and 5) other.

MasTec's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MasTec showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.95% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasTec's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasTec's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

