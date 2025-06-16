Deep Dive Into Martin Marietta Materials Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Martin Marietta Materials, revealing an average target of $574.62, a high estimate of $634.00, and a low estimate of $491.00. A decline of 2.96% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Martin Marietta Materials. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Codling RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $515.00 - Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $634.00 $548.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $576.00 $561.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $609.00 $559.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $597.00 $600.00 Steven Fisher UBS Announces Neutral $491.00 - Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $615.00 $645.00 Adrian Heurta JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $560.00 $640.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Martin Marietta Materials's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Martin Marietta Materials's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Martin Marietta Materials: A Closer Look

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2024, Martin Marietta sold 191 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Martin Marietta Materials: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Martin Marietta Materials's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Martin Marietta Materials's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Martin Marietta Materials's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Martin Marietta Materials faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

