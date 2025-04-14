Deep Dive Into Malibu Boats Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Malibu Boats, revealing an average target of $35.5, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has decreased by 14.46% from the previous average price target of $41.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Malibu Boats. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Swartz |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $28.00|$38.00 | |Craig Kennison |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $32.00|$50.00 | |Michael Albanese |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $44.00|$44.00 | |Michael Swartz |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $38.00|$34.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Malibu Boats. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Malibu Boats. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Malibu Boats compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Malibu Boats's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Malibu Boats's Background

Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States. It is the market leader in performance sport boats, sold under its Malibu and Axis brands. It acquired Cobalt Boats, a leading producer of sterndrive boats in the us in the 24- to 29-foot segment, in 2017 and Pursuit Boats, which makes high-end offshore and outboard motorboats, in 2018. In 2021, it purchased Maverick Boat Group, a top seller of flat fishing boats, including bay, dual-console, and center-console boats. Malibu has also expanded into boat trailers and accessories and in 2020 began producing its own engines (Monsoon) for its performance sport boats and now for Cobalt. Malibu's target market includes a wide range of water enthusiasts who embrace the active outdoor lifestyle.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Malibu Boats

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Malibu Boats's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.11% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Malibu Boats's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Malibu Boats's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

