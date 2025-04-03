Deep Dive Into Lyft Stock: Analyst Perspectives (23 Ratings)

During the last three months, 23 analysts shared their evaluations of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 11 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lyft, revealing an average target of $17.24, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Experiencing a 10.07% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $19.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Lyft among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $14.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $17.00 $20.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $24.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $18.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $18.00 $23.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $15.00 $19.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Lowers Buy $17.50 $21.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $17.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00 Michael Ward Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lyft. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lyft's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Lyft's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lyft's Background

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Financial Insights: Lyft

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lyft's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lyft's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

