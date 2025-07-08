Deep Dive Into Lumentum Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (19 Ratings)

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) has been analyzed by 19 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $86.26, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Experiencing a 3.31% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $89.21.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Lumentum Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $76.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $87.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $73.00 $65.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $90.00 $80.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $70.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $105.00 $94.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $65.00 $75.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $40.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Neutral $78.00 $96.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $80.00 $82.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $94.00 $85.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Buy $85.00 $105.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $85.00 $110.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $70.00 $125.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $73.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lumentum Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lumentum Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Lumentum Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lumentum Holdings's Background

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Lumentum Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lumentum Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lumentum Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -10.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lumentum Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lumentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

