Deep Dive Into Lucid Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 3 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $3.78, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.8% increase from the previous average price target of $3.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lucid Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $3.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $4.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00 Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lucid Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lucid Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lucid Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Lucid Gr Better

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It is a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems in-house using our own equipment and factory.

Lucid Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lucid Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.95% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lucid Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -393.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lucid Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lucid Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

