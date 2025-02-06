Deep Dive Into LPL Finl Hldgs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Ratings for LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $401.27, along with a high estimate of $435.00 and a low estimate of $378.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.06% increase from the previous average price target of $354.93.

The standing of LPL Finl Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $413.00 $379.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $420.00 $390.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Overweight $405.00 $397.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $405.00 $390.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $435.00 $435.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $405.00 $390.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $414.00 $389.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $379.00 $378.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $385.00 $310.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Overweight $397.00 $288.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Announces Buy $390.00 - Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $390.00 $325.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $413.00 $277.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $390.00 $310.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $378.00 $311.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to LPL Finl Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LPL Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for LPL Finl Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into LPL Finl Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into LPL Finl Hldgs's Background

LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. As of the end of September 2024, the company had over 23,000 advisors on its platform managing $1.6 trillion of client assets. The company doesn't have material operations outside of the United States.

LPL Finl Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LPL Finl Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.0% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: LPL Finl Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.14%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: LPL Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

