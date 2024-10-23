Deep Dive Into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $10.0, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. Some of its drug candidates are LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Key Indicators: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 419.56% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3244.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -20.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

