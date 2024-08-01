Deep Dive Into Leidos Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Leidos Holdings, presenting an average target of $164.62, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.81% from the previous average price target of $154.12.

A clear picture of Leidos Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $172.00 $168.00 Cai von Rumohr TD Cowen Raises Buy $166.00 $155.00 Jason Gursky Citigroup Raises Buy $169.00 $165.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $145.00 $140.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $165.00 $135.00 Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $160.00 $145.00

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in three reportable segments; Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. Defense Solutions provides technologically latest services, solutions, and products to a broad customer base. It generates key revenue from Defense Solutions.

Leidos Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Leidos Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Leidos Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Leidos Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

