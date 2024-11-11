Deep Dive Into Lamar Advertising Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Lamar Advertising and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $137.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $124.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.57% from the previous average price target of $133.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lamar Advertising. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Buy $160.00 $142.00 Daniel Osley Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $124.00 $132.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $125.00 Daniel Osley Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $132.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lamar Advertising. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lamar Advertising compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lamar Advertising's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lamar Advertising's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Lamar Advertising Co is an outdoor advertising company organized as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Lamar's core revenue-generating activity is leasing space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and airport terminals through short-term agreements. The company is involved in this process from ad copy production to the placement and maintenance of physical advertisements. The vast majority of Lamar's revenue comes from renting ad space on its portfolio of static and digital roadside billboard displays in the U.S. The states of Pennsylvania and Texas house a proportion of these. The company's customers are restaurant, service, healthcare, and retail firms in terms of total revenue.

Lamar Advertising: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Lamar Advertising displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Lamar Advertising's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lamar Advertising's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lamar Advertising's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.88.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

