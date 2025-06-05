Deep Dive Into Kosmos Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kosmos Energy, revealing an average target of $3.38, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 17.96%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Kosmos Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $3.00 $3.50 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $3.00 $4.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $3.50 $4.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kosmos Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kosmos Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Kosmos Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Kosmos Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kosmos Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd is a deepwater exploration and production company focused on meeting the world's growing demand for energy. It has diversified oil and gas production from assets offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Senegal and the Gulf of America. The Company had operations in four geographic reporting segments: Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania/Senegal and the Gulf of America. The majority of revenue is derived from the Ghana segment.

A Deep Dive into Kosmos Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kosmos Energy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.77% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kosmos Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.12%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kosmos Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kosmos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

