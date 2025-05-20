Deep Dive Into Kodiak Gas Services Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kodiak Gas Services and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $42.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.98%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Kodiak Gas Services by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $45.00 $46.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $41.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $44.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $45.00

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kodiak Gas Services's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Kodiak Gas Services's Background

Kodiak Gas Services Inc is an operator of contract compression infrastructure in the United States. It manages business through two operating segments namely Contract Services and Other Services. Contract Services consists of operating Company-owned and customer-owned compression, and gas treating and cooling infrastructure, pursuant to primarily fixed-revenue contracts to enable the production and gathering of natural gas and oil. Other Services consist of a full range of contract services to support the ancillary needs of customers, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, freight and crane charges, and other time and material-based offerings.

Financial Insights: Kodiak Gas Services

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Kodiak Gas Services showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 52.97% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kodiak Gas Services's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kodiak Gas Services's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kodiak Gas Services's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

