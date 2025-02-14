Deep Dive Into Kinsale Cap Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Kinsale Cap Gr (NYSE:KNSL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $493.2, a high estimate of $593.00, and a low estimate of $412.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.11% from the previous average price target of $473.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Kinsale Cap Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $520.00 $535.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $480.00 $500.00 Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $412.00 $415.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $593.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $461.00 $445.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kinsale Cap Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kinsale Cap Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kinsale Cap Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kinsale Cap Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Kinsale Cap Gr's Background

Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty, and specialty insurance products. It offers specialty insurance products for allied health, healthcare, life sciences, a professional, and a public entity. The company operates in only one reportable segment which is the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment, which includes commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through its underwriting divisions. The company generates revenues in the form of premiums and investment income.

Kinsale Cap Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Kinsale Cap Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Kinsale Cap Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinsale Cap Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinsale Cap Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Kinsale Cap Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

