Deep Dive Into Kenvue Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.1, along with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a 0.88% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $23.89.

The standing of Kenvue among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $25.00 - Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $29.00 $24.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $27.00 $24.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $27.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $24.00 $24.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $23.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $21.00 $25.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $26.00 $21.00

Delving into Kenvue's Background

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio has some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Kenvue's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Kenvue's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.89%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kenvue's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

