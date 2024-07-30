Deep Dive Into JPMorgan Chase Stock: Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 11 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 7 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for JPMorgan Chase, revealing an average target of $217.0, a high estimate of $239.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.33% increase from the previous average price target of $212.06.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of JPMorgan Chase among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $226.00 $221.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $211.00 $210.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $215.00 $205.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $225.00 $220.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $230.00 $220.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $217.00 $212.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $221.00 $215.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $221.00 $214.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $211.00 $209.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $239.00 $230.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $211.00 $211.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $224.00 $219.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $214.00 $216.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $215.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $185.00 $175.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $209.00 $203.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to JPMorgan Chase. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of JPMorgan Chase compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for JPMorgan Chase's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into JPMorgan Chase's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on JPMorgan Chase analyst ratings.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $3.9 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Financial Milestones: JPMorgan Chase's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: JPMorgan Chase's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: JPMorgan Chase's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 41.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JPMorgan Chase's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.68%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): JPMorgan Chase's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, JPMorgan Chase faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JPM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for JPM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.