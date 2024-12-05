Deep Dive Into Johnson Controls Intl Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $83.75, along with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.59% increase from the previous average price target of $76.42.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Johnson Controls Intl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $75.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Neutral $90.00 $72.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $87.00 $86.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $86.00 $81.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $84.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $75.00 $62.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $84.00 $80.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $62.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $86.00 $79.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $76.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Johnson Controls Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Johnson Controls Intl's market position.

Stay up to date on Johnson Controls Intl analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Johnson Controls Intl

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration units, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls generated nearly $27 billion in revenue.

Johnson Controls Intl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

