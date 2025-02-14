Deep Dive Into JFrog Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 4 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $44.0, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average reflects an increase of 19.63% from the previous average price target of $36.78.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of JFrog among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $46.00 $36.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $35.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $35.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $48.00 $38.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $36.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $45.00 $38.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $46.00 $39.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to JFrog. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JFrog compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of JFrog's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into JFrog's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on JFrog analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind JFrog

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform that powers and controls the software supply chain, enabling organizations to continuously and securely deliver software updates across any system. Its product portfolio includes JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Pipelines; JFrog Xray; JFrog Distribution; JFrog Artifactory Edge; JFrog Mission Control and JFrog Insight. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Israel and also has its presence in United States, India and other regions.

Financial Insights: JFrog

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, JFrog showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.04% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JFrog's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JFrog's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JFrog's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: JFrog's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FROG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FROG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.