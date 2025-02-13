Deep Dive Into Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $181.11, a high estimate of $207.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. This current average has increased by 2.84% from the previous average price target of $176.11.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $130.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $163.00 $163.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $179.00 $179.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $207.00 $207.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $179.00 $179.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $207.00 $207.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $163.00 $166.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $162.00 $154.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Jazz Pharmaceuticals Better

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

Financial Insights: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.49, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

