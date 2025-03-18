Deep Dive Into Jamf Holding Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.73, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A decline of 8.68% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Jamf Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $20.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $17.00 Joey Marincek Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $27.00 $30.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Announces Overweight $20.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $19.00 $23.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $20.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jamf Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jamf Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Jamf Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Jamf Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Jamf Holding

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies, connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online, and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Understanding the Numbers: Jamf Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Jamf Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -10.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jamf Holding's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jamf Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Jamf Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

