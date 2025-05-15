Deep Dive Into IQVIA Hldgs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for IQVIA Hldgs, presenting an average target of $189.9, a high estimate of $232.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. This current average represents a 17.25% decrease from the previous average price target of $229.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of IQVIA Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $190.00 $210.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $161.00 $195.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Buy $185.00 $255.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $170.00 Rajesh Kumar HSBC Lowers Hold $160.00 $260.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $216.00 $263.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $170.00 $235.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $210.00 $242.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $210.00 $225.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $232.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to IQVIA Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to IQVIA Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of IQVIA Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of IQVIA Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of IQVIA Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of IQVIA Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IQVIA Hldgs analyst ratings.

Discovering IQVIA Hldgs: A Closer Look

Iqvia is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The research and development segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The technology and analytics segment provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers, as well as data and analytics capabilities for clinical trials, including virtual trials. The company also has a small contract sales business.

A Deep Dive into IQVIA Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, IQVIA Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.46% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IQVIA Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.92%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: IQVIA Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IQV

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for IQV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.