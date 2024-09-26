Deep Dive Into Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 0 1 3M Ago 5 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ionis Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $61.08, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.89% increase from the previous average price target of $55.08.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Ionis Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $55.00 $50.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Raises Buy $70.00 $64.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $37.00 $33.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $45.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $60.00 $67.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $62.00 $53.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Raises Buy $59.00 $54.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $67.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $67.00 $64.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $75.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ionis Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and partner Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for a rare neuromuscular disorder, spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019). Ionis and AstraZeneca launched polyneuropathy drug Wainua in 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ionis Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -29.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -23.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IONS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Guggenheim Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2022 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Sell Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for IONS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.