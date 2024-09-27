Deep Dive Into Intuit Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $746.92, with a high estimate of $795.00 and a low estimate of $600.00. This current average has increased by 2.51% from the previous average price target of $728.64.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Intuit among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $768.00 $768.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $740.00 $745.00 Sterling Auty JP Morgan Raises Neutral $600.00 $585.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $790.00 $770.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $795.00 $690.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $760.00 $700.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $780.00 $730.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $768.00 $760.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $757.00 $757.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $685.00 $750.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $760.00 $760.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Announces Outperform $760.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intuit. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intuit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Intuit

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of US market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

Understanding the Numbers: Intuit's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Intuit's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intuit's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intuit's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intuit's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Intuit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

