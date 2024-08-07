Deep Dive Into Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $99.0, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average has increased by 2.41% from the previous average price target of $96.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Intra-Cellular Therapies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $94.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Neutral $83.00 $85.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $103.00 $103.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Buy $100.00 $96.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $113.00 $107.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $94.00 $90.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intra-Cellular Therapies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intra-Cellular Therapies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Intra-Cellular Therapies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Intra-Cellular Therapies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 52.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Intra-Cellular Therapies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Intra-Cellular Therapies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

