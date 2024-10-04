Deep Dive Into Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Intra-Cellular Therapies, presenting an average target of $102.5, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average has increased by 3.02% from the previous average price target of $99.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Intra-Cellular Therapies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $108.00 $106.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $130.00 $130.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $130.00 $130.00 Charles Duncan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $92.00 $68.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $81.00 $79.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $106.00 $107.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $130.00 $120.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Neutral $79.00 $83.00 Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $74.00 $77.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intra-Cellular Therapies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intra-Cellular Therapies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Intra-Cellular Therapies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intra-Cellular Therapies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Breaking Down Intra-Cellular Therapies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Intra-Cellular Therapies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 46.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Intra-Cellular Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ITCI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ITCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.