Deep Dive Into Pinnacle Finl Partners Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $99.88, along with a high estimate of $109.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a 0.08% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $99.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pinnacle Finl Partners by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $102.00 $109.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $94.00 $99.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $109.00 - Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $108.00 $110.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $109.00 - Casey Haire Jefferies Lowers Hold $85.00 $88.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $99.00 $93.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $93.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Pinnacle Finl Partners's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pinnacle Finl Partners's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pinnacle Finl Partners Better

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. Pinnacle operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

Pinnacle Finl Partners's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pinnacle Finl Partners showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.25% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

