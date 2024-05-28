Deep Dive Into Kenvue Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.0, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. A 9.09% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $22.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kenvue is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Filippo Falorni Citigroup Announces Neutral $21.00 - Jeremy Fialko HSBC Raises Hold $21.00 $20.00 Callum Elliott Bernstein Announces Underperform $18.00 - Bonnie Herzog Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $20.00 $26.00 Bonnie Herzog Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kenvue. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kenvue compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kenvue's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Kenvue's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio includes a wide array of some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and ever-changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Financial Milestones: Kenvue's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Kenvue's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kenvue's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kenvue's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.71% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kenvue's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.82.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

