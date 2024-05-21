Deep Dive Into HOOKIPA Pharma Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.38, along with a high estimate of $6.50 and a low estimate of $5.00. A decline of 17.23% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive HOOKIPA Pharma. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $5.00 - Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $5.00 $6.50 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $5.00 - Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $6.50 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HOOKIPA Pharma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of HOOKIPA Pharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of HOOKIPA Pharma's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering HOOKIPA Pharma: A Closer Look

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system. It uses off-the-shelf technologies, VaxWave and TheraT, to elicit directly within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies.

Financial Milestones: HOOKIPA Pharma's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: HOOKIPA Pharma's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1052.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: HOOKIPA Pharma's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 39.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HOOKIPA Pharma's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): HOOKIPA Pharma's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: HOOKIPA Pharma's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

