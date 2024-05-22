Deep Dive Into Glaukos Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $114.58, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.92% from the previous average price target of $105.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Glaukos is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Michael Sarcone Jefferies Raises Buy $125.00 $84.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $112.00 $107.00 Allen Gong JP Morgan Raises Overweight $110.00 $108.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $103.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $113.00 $108.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Neutral $100.00 $85.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Maintains Buy $110.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $120.00 $107.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Maintains Buy $110.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Glaukos. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Glaukos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Glaukos: A Closer Look

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. Its product pipeline also consists of an iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure.

Understanding the Numbers: Glaukos's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Glaukos's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -47.7%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glaukos's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Glaukos faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

