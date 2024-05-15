Deep Dive Into First Solar Stock: Analyst Perspectives (21 Ratings)

During the last three months, 21 analysts shared their evaluations of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $242.9, a high estimate of $356.00, and a low estimate of $194.00. This current average represents a 0.3% decrease from the previous average price target of $243.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First Solar. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $228.00 $227.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $356.00 $359.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $237.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $252.00 $250.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $271.00 $269.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Raises Buy $211.00 $209.50 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Buy $209.00 $196.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $248.00 $245.00 Brian Kinstlinger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $268.00 $265.00 Sean Morgan Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $227.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $227.00 $224.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $250.00 $187.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Markus Leistner DZ Bank Announces Buy $205.00 - Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $269.00 $269.00 Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $236.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $194.00 $187.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Maintains Positive $258.00 $258.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $258.00 $261.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $195.00 - Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $269.00 $268.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Solar's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of First Solar's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Solar analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Understanding the Numbers: First Solar's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: First Solar's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.5%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, First Solar adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FSLR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Mar 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FSLR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.