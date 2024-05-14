Deep Dive Into CI&T Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of CI&T (NYSE:CINT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CI&T, presenting an average target of $4.36, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Highlighting a 6.64% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $4.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CI&T. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonardo Olmos UBS Announces Neutral $4.20 - Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Neutral $4.25 $4.50 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $5.00 $4.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $4.00 $5.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CI&T. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CI&T compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CI&T's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CI&T's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know CI&T Better

CI&T Inc is engaged in providing strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for companies. The company mainly develops customizable software through the implementation of several software solutions, including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, Cloud, and Mobility technologies. The majority of the revenue is generated from the North America and Europe, followed by Asia, Pacific and Japan.

Breaking Down CI&T's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CI&T's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.59%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CI&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CI&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CI&T's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CI&T's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

