Deep Dive Into Bowman Consulting Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.58, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $36.50. Marking an increase of 2.2%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.60.

The standing of Bowman Consulting Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sherif El-Sabbahy B of A Securities Announces Buy $36.50 - Jeff Martin Roth MKM Lowers Buy $47.00 $49.00 Jeff Martin Roth MKM Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $45.00 $36.00 Jeff Martin Roth MKM Raises Buy $49.00 $45.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00

Delving into Bowman Consulting Group's Background

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd is a professional services firm delivering engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. It provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geospatial, survey, land procurement, and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of end markets. Its services include Civil & Site Engineering, Transportation Engineering, MEP Engineering, Commissioning & Energy Efficiency, Energy Services, Water/Wastewater, Fire Protection, Construction Management, Survey/Geospatial, Environmental Consulting, Structural Engineering, Land Procurement & Right-of-Way, Landscape, and Architecture/Planning.

Bowman Consulting Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bowman Consulting Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bowman Consulting Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bowman Consulting Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Bowman Consulting Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

