Deep Dive Into Array Technologies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Array Technologies, presenting an average target of $18.62, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Highlighting a 12.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $21.36.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Array Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $14.00 $13.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $20.00 - Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $18.00 $25.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $15.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $16.00 - Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $27.00 $31.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Derek Soderberg Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $18.00 $22.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $12.00 $22.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $29.00 $35.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Array Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Array Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Array Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Array Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Array Technologies Better

Array Technologies Inc manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company's product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in the United States, Australia, Spain, Brazil and Rest of the World with the United States deriving the majority of the revenue.

Array Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Array Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -59.28% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -7.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Array Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Array Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Array Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

