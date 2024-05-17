Deep Dive Into Akamai Techs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $119.77, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. A decline of 9.69% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Akamai Techs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Elias TD Cowen Lowers Buy $129.00 $130.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Overweight $119.00 $138.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Lowers Outperform $115.00 $138.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $110.00 $120.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $106.00 $117.00 Mark Mahaney RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $92.00 $115.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $114.00 $136.00 Aaron Samuels Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $150.00 Madeline Brooks B of A Securities Lowers Buy $125.00 $145.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $120.00 $135.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $117.00 $140.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $140.00 $132.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $135.00 $128.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Akamai Techs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Akamai Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Akamai Techs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Akamai Techs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Akamai Techs

Akamai operates a content delivery network, or CDN, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

A Deep Dive into Akamai Techs's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Akamai Techs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Akamai Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Akamai Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Akamai Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Akamai Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.99, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

