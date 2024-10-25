Deep Dive Into Intel Stock: Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 12 2 3 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 10 2 2

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Intel, presenting an average target of $25.56, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Experiencing a 26.21% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $34.64.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Intel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Hold $25.00 $28.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $21.00 $22.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $27.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $36.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Sell $17.00 $17.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $42.00 $68.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $32.00 $37.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $25.00 $35.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $40.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $27.00 $40.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $25.00 $32.50 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $25.00 $33.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $26.00 $35.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $26.00 $35.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $36.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $22.00 $29.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $27.00 $38.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $23.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Intel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Intel's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intel analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

A Deep Dive into Intel's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Intel's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.9% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intel's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, Intel faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

