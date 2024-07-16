Deep Dive Into Inspire Medical Systems Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $220.33, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Highlighting a 9.33% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $243.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Inspire Medical Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $217.00 $280.00 Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $210.00 $250.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $170.00 $210.00 Bob Hopkins B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $185.00 $225.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Announces Outperform $285.00 -

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Inspire Medical Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Inspire Medical Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.24% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inspire Medical Systems's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inspire Medical Systems's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inspire Medical Systems's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

