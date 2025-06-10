Deep Dive Into Insmed Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $102.5, with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.17% from the previous average price target of $98.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Insmed's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Schwartz Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Kelly Shi Jefferies Announces Buy $105.00 - Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Buy $109.00 $110.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Jason Zemansky B of A Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $92.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Insmed. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Insmed. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Insmed compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Insmed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Insmed's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Insmed analyst ratings.

Get to Know Insmed Better

Insmed Inc is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the US for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. It is also developing Brensocatib, an oral reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor for bronchiectasis and other neutrophil-mediated diseases, and Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder, an inhaled treprostinil prodrug for pulmonary hypertension linked to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

A Deep Dive into Insmed's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Insmed's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Insmed's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -276.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insmed's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -133.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insmed's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.53, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for INSM

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Leerink Partners Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for INSM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.