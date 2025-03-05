Deep Dive Into Ingram Micro Holding Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Ingram Micro Holding (NYSE:INGM) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.62, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average represents a 1.84% decrease from the previous average price target of $27.12.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ingram Micro Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $29.00 $33.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $26.00 $28.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $26.00 $27.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $26.00 $27.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $28.00 $26.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ingram Micro Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ingram Micro Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ingram Micro Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Ingram Micro Holding

Ingram Micro Holding Corp is a technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. It plays a vital role in the IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to business-to-business technology experts. The company also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ingram Micro Holding

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ingram Micro Holding's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.36% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.65%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingram Micro Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ingram Micro Holding's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.19. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

