Deep Dive Into Inari Medical Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Inari Medical and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $61.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average represents a 12.32% decrease from the previous average price target of $69.80.

The standing of Inari Medical among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $60.00 $47.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $55.00 $75.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $84.00 $100.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $50.00 $55.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $57.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Inari Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Inari Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Inari Medical's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Inari Medical's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from Chronic Venous Disease. Its product portfolio includes; ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever System product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism, InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis, LimFlow system and others. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from United States and rest from International markets.

Inari Medical: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Inari Medical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inari Medical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -16.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inari Medical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Inari Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

