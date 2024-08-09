Deep Dive Into Immunocore Hldgs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Ratings for Immunocore Hldgs (NASDAQ:IMCR) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $86.44, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average represents a 0.77% decrease from the previous average price target of $87.11.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Immunocore Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $66.00 $70.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Buy $88.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Immunocore Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Immunocore Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Immunocore Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Immunocore Hldgs

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Financial Insights: Immunocore Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Immunocore Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Immunocore Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -34.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunocore Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunocore Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Immunocore Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.31. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

