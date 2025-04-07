Deep Dive Into Illumina Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $135.86, along with a high estimate of $247.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Experiencing a 14.17% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $158.29.

The standing of Illumina among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Patrick Donnelly |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $85.00|$90.00 | |Conor McNamara |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $128.00|$247.00 | |Mason Carrico |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $156.00|$156.00 | |Kyle Mikson |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Hold | $115.00|$135.00 | |Catherine Ramsey |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $90.00|$127.00 | |Patrick Donnelly |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $90.00|$130.00 | |Tejas Savant |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $136.00|$150.00 | |David Westenberg |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $190.00|$185.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $100.00|$130.00 | |Conor McNamara |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $247.00|$250.00 | |Kyle Mikson |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Hold | $135.00|$145.00 | |Subbu Nambi |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $150.00|$170.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $130.00|$145.00 | |Tejas Savant |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $150.00|$156.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Illumina. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Illumina's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Illumina's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Illumina Better

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of 2024 sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

A Deep Dive into Illumina's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Illumina's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Illumina's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Illumina's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Illumina's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.04% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Illumina's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

