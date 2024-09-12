Deep Dive Into ICU Medical Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $157.5, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Observing a 10.14% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $143.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ICU Medical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $190.00 $158.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $147.00 $136.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $158.00 $135.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Announces Outperform $135.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ICU Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ICU Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ICU Medical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ICU Medical's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ICU Medical analyst ratings.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical is a California-based pure-play infusion therapy company that provides consumables, systems, and services for virtually every component of the IV continuum of care. ICU has become one of the largest players in its industry following its acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer in 2017 and Smiths Medical from Smiths Group in 2022. It holds top-tier positions across its three reporting segments: consumables (43% of consolidated revenue), infusion systems (28%), and vital care (29%). The combined entity remains primarily US-focused, generating over 63% of its sales domestically.

ICU Medical: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: ICU Medical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ICU Medical's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ICU Medical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, ICU Medical adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ICUI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Sep 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ICUI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.