Deep Dive Into Hyatt Hotels Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 5 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $159.57, along with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. A 1.78% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $162.46.

The perception of Hyatt Hotels by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $169.00 $164.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $151.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $151.00 $146.00 Richard Clarke Bernstein Lowers Outperform $178.00 $185.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $151.00 $141.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $150.00 $160.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $164.00 $168.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $120.00 $127.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $161.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Neutral $158.00 $162.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $145.00 $155.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $164.00 $168.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $200.00 $204.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $180.00 $171.00

Hyatt is an operator of owned (4% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (96%) properties across around 20 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 54% Americas, 22% rest of world, and 23% Asia-Pacific.

Hyatt Hotels: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hyatt Hotels's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.12% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 9.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyatt Hotels's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hyatt Hotels's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

