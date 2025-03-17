Deep Dive Into Hudson Pacific Properties Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.23, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $2.70. This current average represents a 23.46% decrease from the previous average price target of $4.22.

The standing of Hudson Pacific Properties among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Announces Hold $2.70 - Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $4.00 - Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $3.40 $3.90 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $3.50 $4.50 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $3.00 $4.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $3.00 $5.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $3.00 $3.70

All You Need to Know About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties, such as sound stages, on America's West Coast. The company focuses on developed, urban markets in Northern California, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of Hudson Pacific's real estate portfolio is composed of office properties located in the Greater Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles areas. The company operates in two reportable segments; office properties & related operations; and studio properties & related operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the office properties & related operations segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Hudson Pacific Properties's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Hudson Pacific Properties's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.16%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Hudson Pacific Properties's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -79.65%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Hudson Pacific Properties's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.9. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

