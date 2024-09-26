Deep Dive Into Honeywell Intl Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $214.6, along with a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $210.00. Observing a 0.16% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $214.25.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Honeywell Intl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $214.00 $214.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $210.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $214.00 $218.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $215.00 $220.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $205.00

Delving into Honeywell Intl's Background

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Honeywell Intl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Honeywell Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.71% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Honeywell Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Honeywell Intl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.25%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honeywell Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.65.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

