Deep Dive Into Honeywell Intl Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Honeywell Intl, revealing an average target of $230.18, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $178.00. Experiencing a 1.52% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $233.73.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Honeywell Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $205.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $226.00 $211.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $243.00 $247.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $229.00 $253.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $178.00 $205.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $247.00 $251.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $217.00 $210.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $251.00 $260.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $236.00 $253.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $240.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $260.00 $236.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Honeywell Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Honeywell Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Honeywell Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Honeywell Intl

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Honeywell Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.86% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Honeywell Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Honeywell Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honeywell Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Honeywell Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

