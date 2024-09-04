Deep Dive Into Holley Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Holley (NYSE:HLLY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Holley and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $8.22, accompanied by a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $4.25. A 4.64% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $8.62.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Holley. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Joseph Altobello Raymond James Lowers Outperform $4.25 $5.25 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $5.50 $6.50 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $6.50 $6.50 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Delving into Holley's Background

Holley Inc is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance automotive aftermarket products, featuring a portfolio of iconic brands serving the car and truck industry. It offers a diversified line of performance automotive products including fuel injection systems, tuners, exhaust products, carburetors, safety equipment and various other performance automotive products. The Company's products are designed to enhance street, off-road, recreational and competitive vehicle performance through increased horsepower, torque and drivability. The company's brands include Holley, APR, MSD and Flowmaster, among others. It derives revenue from the U.S. and Italy, of which prime revenue is derived from the U.S.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Holley

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Holley's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.29% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Holley's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.09%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Holley's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.21, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

