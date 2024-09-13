Deep Dive Into Hims & Hers Health Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.75, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 31.26% increase from the previous average price target of $16.57.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hims & Hers Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Announces Buy $24.00 - George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $23.00 $16.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $18.00 $18.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $23.00 $13.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Raises Buy $25.00 $15.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Hold $23.00 $14.00

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Hims & Hers Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hims & Hers Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 51.82% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hims & Hers Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

