Deep Dive Into Healthpeak Properties Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.5, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.0%.

The standing of Healthpeak Properties among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Lowers Outperform $24.00 $27.00 Amanda Sweitzer Baird Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $23.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 672 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Healthpeak Properties's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Healthpeak Properties's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Healthpeak Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.02% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.07.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

